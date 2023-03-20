Amazon to layoff 9,000 staff in second round of job cuts

Amazon is the latest Big Tech firm to announce a second round of layoffs in the face of a possible recession as it plans to cut 9,000 more jobs.

The cuts will impact the company's cloud services, advertising and Twitch units.
CEO Andy Jassy said the company had added substantial amount of staff in the past few years, but the uncertain economy has forced it to choose cost and headcount cuts.

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 14:57
Tiyashi Datta

Amazon is the latest Big Tech firm to announce a second round of layoffs in the face of a possible recession as it plans to cut 9,000 more jobs.

The cuts will impact the company's cloud services, advertising and Twitch units.

CEO Andy Jassy said the company had added substantial amount of staff in the past few years, but the uncertain economy has forced it to choose cost and headcount cuts.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to increase the number of layoffs from 10,000, announced in November, to 18,000 due to the “uncertain economy”. 

It is unclear how Amazon's Irish employees will be impacted by the latest cuts announcement. 

Many of the 5,000 staff at Amazon’s operations in Ireland include software and network engineers in addition to warehouse workers in the company’s fulfillment centre in Dublin.

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta said it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, following the first mass layoff in the fall, which eliminated more than 11,000 jobs.

Other tech firms are expected to follow Meta and Amazon by cutting more people as the global economic environment becomes more volatile. 

- Additional reporting by Reuters and the Irish Examiner 

