Zara owner in surprise decision to invest big despite cost-of-living crisis

Shares in the operator of the Zara and Bershka chains fell as much as 3.6% on Tuesday after the retailer said it planned to invest €1.6bn in stores and warehouse expansion
Zara owner in surprise decision to invest big despite cost-of-living crisis

The new capex plan comes after Inditex’s operating profit, up 29% to €5.5bn in the year through January, missed expectations. Picture: Collins

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 13:30

Zara clothing chain operator Inditex surprised investors with a plan to significantly increase spending on new stores and e-commerce despite closing more than 1,000 shops over the last three years and amid a wider market slowdown in online growth due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Shares in the operator of the Zara and Bershka chains fell as much as 3.6% on Tuesday after the retailer said it planned to invest €1.6bn in stores and warehouse expansion.

The new capex plan comes after Inditex’s operating profit, up 29% to €5.5bn in the year through January, missed expectations.

The Spanish retailer has been weeding out its weakest stores and now it is reaping the benefits of a more efficient brick-and-mortar platform, which is reporting higher sales with fewer shops.

That helped boost net cash to €10bn, which will help fund the investments planned for this year. Projects include expansion in major US cities, a new Zara on the Champs-Elysees in Paris and expanding a platform to sell second-hand clothes in France and Germany.

Clothing retailers face tough comparisons in 2023 given last year’s sales boom, which was helped by pent-up demand after pandemic restrictions were lifted. Online revenue rose 4% in the year through January as shoppers shifted back to visiting brick-and-mortar stores.

Among Inditex’s challenges are reversing declines in profit at the Massimo Dutti officewear and Oysho lingerie chains.

Meanwhile, H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a 12% increase in December to February net sales while, measured in local currencies, sales were up 3%.

The Swedish group said net sales for the period, its fiscal first quarter, were up 12% from a year earlier to 54.9bn crowns (€4.9bn).

H&M saw profits tumble for last year as it did not fully pass on soaring raw material, freight and energy costs to its price tags.

• Bloomberg, Reuters

Read More

Zara owner Inditex reports record profit on Christmas sales

More in this section

BMW expects to hit 50% all-electric sales target 'well ahead' of 2030 BMW expects to hit 50% all-electric sales target 'well ahead' of 2030
Dublin Street People17 Zara owner Inditex reports record profit on Christmas sales
EBS to raise interest rates on mortgages by up to 0.75% EBS to raise interest rates on mortgages by up to 0.75%
Organisation: ZaraOrganisation: BershkaOrganisation: InditexOrganisation: H&M
<p>The flattish full-year outlook is matched by the current quarter, which the company indicated is expected to be in line with market consensus.</p>

Apple supplier Foxconn forecasts flat sales in 2023 after reporting profit miss

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd