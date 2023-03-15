Zara owner Inditex reports record profit on Christmas sales

Meanwhile, H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 12% increase in December-February net sales while, measured in local currencies, sales were up 3%.
Operating profit rose 29% to €5.5bn, the company said Wednesday. That was just short of the average analyst estimate. Pic: Collins Photo Agency

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 08:29

Inditex reported record earnings as the Zara clothing chain operator benefited from strong demand over the Christmas holiday sales period. The company is raising its dividend by 29%.

Operating profit rose 29% to €5.5bn, the company said Wednesday. That was just short of the average analyst estimate.

Low-price clothing retailers are benefiting from the cost-of-living crisis. Penneys owner Primark said last month its outlook is improving as cash-strapped shoppers seek inexpensive fashion at the UK budget clothing chain.

The gross margin, a closely watched metric that measures profits as a percentage of sales, stood at 57%, just ahead of analyst estimates.

The company is boosting its annual dividend payment to €1.20 a share.

Meanwhile, H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 12% increase in December-February net sales while, measured in local currencies, sales were up 3%.

The Swedish group said net sales for the period, its fiscal first quarter, were up 12% from a year earlier to 54.9bn crowns (€4.9bn). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast an 11% rise in net sales to 54.4 billion crowns.

It said in a statement that excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine the rise in net sales was 16%, and in local currencies, 7%. it did not comment further on the quarterly sales.

Budget player H&M last year saw profits tumble as it, seeking to retain its price-sensitive customers, did not fully pass on soaring raw material, freight and energy costs to its price tags.

The group, which is now in the midst of a programme to reduce staff and cut other costs, will publish its full quarterly report on March 31.

- Bloomberg, Reuters 

