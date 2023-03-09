Domino's Pizza shares fall 10% as interest and tech costs bite  

The London-listed shares in Domino's Pizza, which operates outlets in Britain and Ireland, fell as much as 10% as the company's 2023 outlook disappointed due to higher interest costs and investments in technology.

The company said it expects underlying core profit this year to be within market expectations for £137.6m (€155m), excluding about £9m from investments in two new cloud-based IT systems. London-listed Domino's is a franchisee of US-based Domino's Pizza Inc.