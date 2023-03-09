Mortgages interest rates hit highest levels in over three years 

The last time the rate was at 2.93% was in October 2019.
Mortgages interest rates hit highest levels in over three years 

Interest rates on new mortgages now stand at 2.93%. 

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 12:12
Ronan Smyth

Interest rates on new mortgages increased again in January reaching the highest levels seen in over three years, new figures from the Central Bank shows.

In January, mortgage interest rates increased by 0.24% compared to December and 0.17% compared to January 2022 bringing the rate up to 2.93%. The last time the rate was this high was in October 2019.

However, interest rates on new mortgages in Ireland remain lower than the EU average of 3.16% and among the lowest in the euro area just behind Malta and France.

In October 2019, Ireland had some of the highest rates in Europe, just behind Greece. However, since then other European countries have since seen dramatic increases in their own rates.

Latvia now has the highest interest rates for new mortgages in the EU at 5.09% followed by Estonia and Lithuania at 4.89% and 4.69% respectively.

Rates on new fixed-rate mortgages averaged out at 2.82% in January which account for 92% of all new mortgage agreements. The total volume of fixed-rate mortgages agreements came to €693m with variable-rate mortgages totalling €61m.

In January, the total volume of new mortgage agreements came to €755m down from the €1.25bn recorded in December. However it is up from the €530m recorded in January 2022.

The volume of renegotiated mortgages came to €365m during the month.

On consumer loans, interest rates fell by 0.39% to 7.40% with the total volume reaching €229 million — up 20% year-on-year. Household overnight deposit interest rates stood at 0.03% while interest rates with agreed maturity rose to 0.71% in January.

Next week, the ECB are set to meet again and are expected to raise interest rates by another 0.5% bringing the total increase since last July up to 3.5%.

Read More

Permanent TSB hikes fixed-rate mortgages by 0.75% as lenders play catch up    

More in this section

Stock prices fall London financial centre hopes to rebuild bridges with EU
Ireland and UK see largest airport traffic growth in Europe Ireland and UK see largest airport traffic growth in Europe
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Cork takeaway and Tipperary clothes store amongst latest list of tax defaulters
#Housing#BankingOrganisation: Central Bank
<p>Ignazio Visco, governor of the Bank of Italy, criticised ECB colleagues saying he does not 'appreciate statements by my colleagues about future and prolonged interest rate hikes.' File picture</p>

ECB spat erupts over rate hikes ahead of key meeting next week    

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd