Domino’s Pizza plunges most on record as customers shun price hikes

A key measure of the firm’s earnings in the six months to December tumbled 21% from a year ago, according to a company statement.
Domino’s Pizza plunges most on record as customers shun price hikes

Domino’s woes reflect the pain rising inflation is inflicting on both consumers and corporations.

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 07:44
Georgina Mckay

Shares of Domino’s Pizza plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.

The stock tanked 24% on Wednesday after the Australia-based company said price hikes have hurt customer counts, especially in Europe and Asia.

A key measure of the firm’s earnings in the six months to December tumbled 21% from a year ago, according to a company statement.

Domino’s woes reflect the pain rising inflation is inflicting on both consumers and corporations.

It’s the latest among a slew of Australian companies flagging inflation concerns during the country’s February earnings season.

BHP Group on Tuesday said mounting energy and labour costs damped its results, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia earlier this month noted that it has set aside more capital cushions as consumers feel the pinch from higher price pressures.

The Sydney-listed company is Domino’s largest franchisee outside of the US, according to its website. It holds franchise rights to the pizza chain’s brand and network in countries such as Australia, France, Japan, Germany, and Taiwan.

In response to the price increases, some Domino’s customers “reduced their ordering frequency which resulted in December trading being significantly below our expectations,” CEO Don Meij said in the statement.

After initially resisting passing on higher costs to consumers, the company eventually lifted prices.

But “given the speed of the change it was difficult to forecast the effect on customer repurchasing rates, especially where customers order less frequently such as Japan or Germany”, Mr Meij added.

- Bloomberg

More in this section

Danone To Cut Up To 2,000 Jobs Danone revenue surges as higher food prices boost profit
Thermo Fisher doubles profits on back of covid treatments Thermo Fisher doubles profits on back of covid treatments
HSBC green advert banned HSBC lifts CEO Quinn's pay and eyes special payout after profit jump
Domino’s Pizza plunges most on record as customers shun price hikes

Heineken says it still plans to exit Russia and take €300m loss

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd