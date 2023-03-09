Spar plans 60 new stores as group targets €1.67bn sales

Outlets to be based in new housing estates, says company owner, with 100 existing stores also set to be upgraded
Spar plans 60 new stores as group targets €1.67bn sales

The number of Spar and Eurospar shops is to increase by 60 to 525 over the next three years.

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 16:40
Eamon Quinn

The owner of Spar and Eurospar in the Republic of Ireland plans to open 60 new outlets focusing on new housing estates and upgrade 100 existing outlets in the Republic, as it sets new sales target across the whole retail and wholesale group.

BWG, which also operates the Mace, Londis, and XL retail brands, as well as a number of key wholesale businesses, said it generated total sales across the whole group of €1.6bn last year, and forecast sales will increase to €1.67bn in 2023. 

It said it will open 60 new stores under the Spar and Eurospar names over the next three years to increase the total number of stores under the two brands to 525 outlets. 

BWG currently owns more than 1,000 outlets across the businesses it owns in the Republic of Ireland. Spar in the North is owned separately. 

BWG group chief executive Leo Crawford said that Spar and Eurostar were continuing "to perform very well". 

Following the sale of minority stakes by Mr Crawford and other senior Irish managers, BWG is now fully owned by Spar Group, the South African company whose operations also include outlets in England, Switzerland, and Poland. 

In a recent update, the South African company said that sales at BWG had risen strongly, "boosted by strong performances in Ireland across all retail brands", amid a recovery from the pandemic a year earlier. 

"Operating costs continue to be impacted by higher distribution and labour costs across both markets," Spar Group said in the update.

Read More

Meet the Irish entrepreneurs recognised in Forbes 30 under 30 list

More in this section

TikTok makes fresh push to convince regulators it protects data TikTok makes fresh push to convince regulators it protects data
Woman using smartphone buy cryptocurrency at a coffee shop, blockchain investment, decentralize and Stock market concept. Start-ups led by women set investment record in 2022
Limerick AI firm co-founders recognised in Forbes 30 under 30 list Meet the Irish entrepreneurs recognised in Forbes 30 under 30 list
SupermarketPerson: Leo CrawfordOrganisation: SparOrganisation: BWG
<p>New roles: (top row) Jenny Martin, Maoiliosa O'Culachain, Sasha de Buyl; (bottom row) Ken Aherne, Louise Byrne, David Cairnduff. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd