Spar plans 60 new stores as group targets €1.67bn sales

The owner of Spar and Eurospar in the Republic of Ireland plans to open 60 new outlets focusing on new housing estates and upgrade 100 existing outlets in the Republic, as it sets new sales target across the whole retail and wholesale group.

BWG, which also operates the Mace, Londis, and XL retail brands, as well as a number of key wholesale businesses, said it generated total sales across the whole group of €1.6bn last year, and forecast sales will increase to €1.67bn in 2023.