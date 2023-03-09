Spar plans 60 new stores as group targets €1.67bn sales

The owner of Spar and Eurospar in the Republic of Ireland plans to open 60 new outlets focusing on new housing estates and upgrade 100 existing outlets in the Republic, as it sets new sales target across the whole retail and wholesale group.
BWG, which also operates the Mace, Londis, and XL retail brands, as well as a number of key wholesale businesses, said it generated total sales across the whole group of €1.6bn last year, and forecast sales will increase to €1.67bn in 2023.
It said it will open 60 new stores under the Spar and Eurospar names over the next three years to increase the total number of stores under the two brands to 525 outlets.
BWG currently owns more than 1,000 outlets across the businesses it owns in the Republic of Ireland. Spar in the North is owned separately.
BWG group chief executive Leo Crawford said that Spar and Eurostar were continuing "to perform very well".
Following the sale of minority stakes by Mr Crawford and other senior Irish managers, BWG is now fully owned by Spar Group, the South African company whose operations also include outlets in England, Switzerland, and Poland.
In a recent update, the South African company said that sales at BWG had risen strongly, "boosted by strong performances in Ireland across all retail brands", amid a recovery from the pandemic a year earlier.
"Operating costs continue to be impacted by higher distribution and labour costs across both markets," Spar Group said in the update.