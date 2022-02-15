Spar highlights outlets in Republic for 'impressive' sales growth in latest update

Spar Group has said the 1,400 outlets it controls in the Republic and the South West of England have had "an impressive" start to the year.

The group is listed on the stock market in Johannesburg and controls or owns outright Spar operations in its home country and in a number of European locations. Those outposts include Switzerland and Poland, as well as in the Republic where it has owned an 80% stake in license holder BWG since 2014.