Fota Island resort swung into 2022 profit

The pre-tax profit of €1.76m compares to a pre-tax loss of €467,272 for the prior 12-month period.
Fota Island resort swung into 2022 profit

In 2013, the Kang family purchased the five-star Fota Island resort for a reported €20m. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 19:04
Gordon Deegan

The luxury Fota Island resort in Cork last year returned to profit to record pre-tax profits of €1.76m as the business recovered from the Covid-19 impact.

Fota Island resort operator, Xiu Lan Hotels Ltd returned to profit for the 18 months to the end of March last as revenues increased by 31pc from €13.04m to €17.1m.

The pre-tax profit of €1.76m compares to a pre-tax loss of €467,272 for the prior 12-month period.

Directors for the Hong Kong owned resort state that the financial period "saw an improvement in trading conditions, as restrictions previously in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic began to ease”.

They state that “this increased volume contributed to the company recording a gross profit of €14.77m”.

The resort recorded an operating profit of €2.08m before interest payments of €318,263 are taken into account.

The resort firm recorded post-tax profit of €944,790 after paying corporation tax of €822,056.

On the firm’s future developments, the directors state that “the company plans to pursue new business so as to strengthen the company’s trading position”.

The firm benefited from a non-cash gain of €6.04m in the re-evaluation of its property during the year.

The revaluation boosted the company’s balance sheet with shareholder funds increasing from €6.45m to €13.47m.

The firm’s accumulated profits rose from €4.16m to €5.14m. The firm’s cash funds during the 18 month period rose from €2.05m to €3.6m.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.49m and Government subsidies of €170,367.

The profit also takes account of Covid Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS) grant of €162,197.

Pay to directors declined sharply from €401,217 to €212,838.

Staff costs, including directors’ pay, reduced from €5.12m to €5.05m.

A breakdown of the resort’s revenues show that it recorded room revenues of €4.2m and food and beverage revenues of €5.23m.

The resort’s spa revenues totalled €1.22m while its 'Lodges' revenues totalled €2.21m.

The resort’s golf revenues increased by €1m to €2.99m.

The resort generated zero revenues for its Christmas Experience and Halloween Experience during the period compared to €954,972 and €92,906 under those headings in the year to the end of September 2020.

In 2013, the Kang family purchased the five star Fota Island resort for a reported €20 million and they quickly followed that purchase by snapping up the Kingsley Hotel in Cork for €6 million.

More in this section

Bank of Ireland plans share buybacks as it reports €1.2bn profit Bank of Ireland plans share buybacks as it reports €1.2bn profit
Coventry Town Centre WAGAMAMA Restaurant open kitchen image from street Wagamama owner targeted by second activist investor
Production At Baltika Breweries LLC As Growth Prospects In Russia Dented By Beer Turmoil Carlsberg chief to retire as brewer faces volatile year
<p>Meta's November layoffs layoffs included 350 workers in Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

Meta planning fresh round of job cuts as soon as this week

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd