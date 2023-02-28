Irish healthcare firm Uniphar grows profit despite staffing issues

Irish Healthcare company Uniphar grew its annual profits and revenue last year despite ongoing staffing challenges.

The company posted gross profits of €306m, up more than 11% on the previous year, and revenues climbed to €2bn, jumping over 6%.

“One of the biggest challenges for the sector as a whole has been staffing with pharmacists, technicians and retail staff being difficult to recruit and retain, with a consequential impact on pharmacist locum costs being a particular challenge,” the company said.

“Despite this, our retail stores continued to deliver for their customers, supporting them with courtesy, expertise and kindness,” it added.

The company forecasts further growth this year following the completion of the purchase of McCauley Pharmacy Group.

“McCauley's have been a close partner of the Group for over 50 years and this strategic investment will add 37 retail pharmacies to the Uniphar network bringing with it a market leading retail chain along with a growing online business,” said Uniphar.

The total dividend for the year of €4.8m, €0.017 per ordinary share, representing an increase of 5% on last year, is subject to approval.

"The Group performed strongly throughout 2022, making further progress against our financial and strategic objectives,” said Uniphar group chief executive Ger Rabbette.

Headquartered in Dublin, the Uniphar Group is an international healthcare services business working with more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers.