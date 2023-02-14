Subway sandwich chain up for sale at potential $10bn valuation

Subway, one of the world’s largest food chains, is exploring a possible sale in a deal that could value the international company at more than $10bn (€9.3bn).

JPMorgan is advising Subway, which has about 37,000 franchise-run locations in more than 100 countries. It has said that 2022 was a “record-setting year” and it had posted eight consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth.