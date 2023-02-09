PR firm Healy Communications grows its media training team

Former Sky News correspondent Enda Brady is joining Healy Communications as a consultant specialising in media training.

He joins fellow former journalists Ciara McDonagh and Mary O’Neill on the company’s growing media training division.

Wexford native Enda has interviewed world leaders, FTSE 100 CEOs, elite sports people and Hollywood A-listers. Since leaving full-time journalism in 2022, he has been media coaching high-level business and sport leaders in the UK.

Jonathan Healy, managing partner, said: “I have known Enda for many years from working together in Sky News, and have always admired his ability to pinpoint the crux of a story and communicate it clearly to an audience. His incredible experience and his approach to dealing with people on the most diverse range of topics make him a fantastic addition to our media training team.”

Enda added: “Jonathan has built a fantastic team with decades of journalistic experience so this is a natural fit for me. Healy Communications has achieved a lot in a short space of time and I’m excited to be part of a fast-moving, agile organisation.”

Broadcaster Jonathan Healy founded Healy Communications in 2016, having working in Sky News, Newstalk and RTÉ. In addition to media training, the firm offers PR service, crisis management and content production services.

The communications consultancy has operations in Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

Enda Brady and Jonathan Healy, pictured at the Republic of Work in Cork.