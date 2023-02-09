Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Irish Funds, Quintas, Data Edge, NFX, CWSI and TEKenable.

Brian McCabe has been appointed as director of data and insights with funds and asset management industry group Irish Funds. He brings 25 years’ funds industry experience in Ireland and internationally. He was the global client COO with State Street, responsible for governance and relationships management with key global clients. He was head of product and innovation for State Street EMEA and has held CEO, Head of Country and a variety of regional and global roles with leading organisations in the funds and asset management industry. Originally from Dublin, he holds a Business Studies degree from University of West Glamorgan, Wales. He has held several board director roles.

Maria Nugent has been appointed as tax manager with Quintas, the audit and accountancy firm based in Cork, and a specialist in accountancy advice and support to Irish SMEs. Maria joins the firm from Deloitte, where she was an assistant manager specialising in employment tax and global mobile assignees. With over five years of experience, Maria is a chartered tax advisor, a member of the Irish Tax Institute. In her new role, Maria will provide tax consultancy services, from a personal and corporate perspective with a particular focus on succession planning, company reorganisations and mergers and acquisitions. She holds a degree in Law and a Masters in Business Law from UCC.

Raj Mullapudi has been appointed as telecoms engineer with Data Edge, the network and application performance management company. Working with the technical support and sales team, Raj will be responsible for managing service level agreements (SLA) and monitoring web applications on a local, national and international level. He is a Microsoft certified data analyst associate. He previously worked as an IT support analyst at Sagar Software Solutions in India. He holds a Masters degree in Data Analytics from Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and a degree in Computer Science and Technology from Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), India. He is also an AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate.

Anna Nolan has been appointed as chair of the NXF, the National LGBT Federation, publisher of GCN, the media outlet for the LGBTQ+ community. The NXF also runs the GALAS Awards, celebrating LGBTQ+ individuals, groups and organisations. Previous chairs of the NXF include Senator David Norris, Ailbhe Smyth, and Tonie Walsh. Anna Nolan has over 20 years’ experience in media, notably with the BBC, Channel 4 and RTÉ. She is now head of development at TV production company COCO Content. She joined the NXF in 2021, tasked with working with GCN. Over the last 18 months, she has worked with GCN on its new three-year strategy.

Des Ryan has been appointed as group chief operations officer (COO) with Irish mobile and cloud security specialist CWSI. He has over 20 years of experience in technology and business leadership in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Europe. He joins from Microsoft Ireland, where he held the dual roles of director of solutions and director of cyber security. In his new role, Des will manage all aspects of CWSI’s customer delivery including service desk, professional engineering services, pre-sales, and project delivery. He will be responsible for shaping and evolving the offering for customers across CWSI’s portfolio of mobile and cloud security, compliance, and productivity solutions.

Ronny Chirinos-Rodriguez has been appointed as group business development manager with digital services company TEKenable, responsible for developing new business and growth on a global scale and supporting the business development team. With his team, Ronny will spearhead the pursuit of the many opportunities that exist in the market for companies looking to undertake digital transformation initiatives. Ronny joins from ActionPoint where he was head of IT sales and before that he was a key member of the executive at Terminalfour. For more than 20 years, he has driven sales and business development, focusing on continuous improvement of business development practices and initiatives and implementing diverse solutions.