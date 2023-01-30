'Dark patterns' targeted in EU-wide sweep including Ireland's CCPC 

The term describes manipulative trading practices which push consumers to make choices they might not otherwise make
Overall, 399 sweeps were undertaken by the CPC Network, which is comprised of the various EU national authorities who are responsible for enforcing consumer protection laws

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 16:06
Emer Walsh

An EU-wide effort including Ireland's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has been launched to curb the growth of "dark patterns" on online shopping websites.

While the EU-wide network has identified multiple dark pattern trends, the sweep focused on three specific areas of concern.

The first concern was fake countdown timers such as clocks which are designed to create a sense of urgency by falsely presenting an offer as time-limited. 

The second concern focused on false hierarchy whereby consumers are nudged to click on the trader’s preferred option by making it much more prominent, whether through visual design, colours or language.

The final trend targeted hidden information such as info on a product or service, making it less visible by using very small fonts or placing information in a less prominent section of the website or application.

Overall, 399 sweeps were undertaken by the CPC Network, which is comprised of the various EU national authorities who are responsible for enforcing consumer protection laws in EU and EEA countries.

The sweeps included websites of mainly EU-based traders selling clothing, electronic goods and household equipment, cosmetics and personal care goods, and food. The CCPC inspected the Irish websites of 16 well-known high street retailers.

Speaking on the sweep, Kevin O’Brien, Member of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, said, “It’s vital that consumers can make informed decisions about the products they buy. 

"Brands and traders should be aware that dark patterns, such as those identified during these EU-wide sweeps, are not acceptable and consumer protection legislation applies.

In an Irish context, from the select number of Irish traders reviewed, no clear infringements were identified but we will continue to monitor traders who sell online and ensure they adhere to the law.”

