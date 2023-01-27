The Address hotel chain expands to Sligo

The Address Collective Hotel Group already includes four hotels, three in Dublin along with the former Ambassador Hotel in Cork
The Sligo City Hotel on Quay Street will operate under the Address Collective Hotel Group for the 2023 season and there are plans for further investment and refurbishment which will lead to a rebrand of the hotel as The Address Sligo.

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 14:58
Alan Healy

Brian and Ciara McGettigan's The Address hotel chain has added a new property in Sligo.

The Sligo City Hotel will reopen on March 1 as part of the Address Collective Hotel Group, which already includes four hotels, three in Dublin along with the former Ambassador Hotel in Cork and the former Pocotel in Glasgow's city centre.

The expansion to Sligo will create an initial 40 new jobs. The hotel on Quay Street next to Sligo City Hall has 61 bedrooms, a bar, a restaurant and meeting rooms. 

The Sligo City Hotel will operate under the Address Collective Hotel Group for the 2023 season and there are plans for further investment and refurbishment which will lead to a rebranding of the hotel as The Address Sligo.

"This commitment and significant capital investment in Sligo demonstrates our appetite to grow the Address Collective Brand," Brian and Ciara McGettigan said. 

"We have plans to create a bespoke product that will enhance Sligo’s hotel offering. The location lends itself to a truly boutique hotel and we look forward to the launch of The Address Hotel Sligo in 2024."

Tom Barrett of Savills who advised on the deal said Sligo is a growing destination, and the boutique brand will help grow its overall hotel market further.

