The Address Hotel group expands to Scotland

Hotel group is currently made up of two hotels in Dublin and one in Cork
The former Pocotel in Glasgow City Centre has been acquired by the McGettigan's and will be rebranded as The Address, Glasgow.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 14:39
Alan Healy

Hoteliers the McGettigans have acquired a new hotel in Scotland expanding their collection to four.

Brian and Ciara McGettigan’s The Address Collective has completed the acquisition of the former Pocotel in Glasgow's city centre. The company's current hotel network is made up of two Address Hotels in Dublin and a third in Cork at the former Ambassador Hotel on the city's northside.

In a statement, The Address said the new six-storey Scottish hotel is prominently positioned on a corner site at West George Street, a listed building with 91 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and fitness room. The property also includes two restaurant units leased to third-party operators. The hotel will be re-launched as The Address Hotel Glasgow.

The Address Collective were advised by property advisor, Savills Ireland on the deal. They said Glasgow offers a robust conference market, and during the 2022/23 season, the city will host over 200 conferences. It is recognised in the top three UK tech cities outside of London and Glasgow has a growing tech workforce.

"This purchase demonstrates our appetite to grow the Address Collective Brand and we have plans to create a bespoke product that will enhance Glasgow’s hotel offering," Brian and Ciara McGettigan said.

"The building lends itself to a truly boutique hotel and we look forward to the launch of The Address Hotel Glasgow.” Tom Barrett, Savills Hotels said.

