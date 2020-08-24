New 'Address' hotel brand is unveiled in Cork and Dublin

New 'Address' hotel brand is unveiled in Cork and Dublin
The terrace of The Address Cork, formerly The Ambassador Hotel on Military Hill.
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 10:46 AM
Nicole Glennon

A new hotel brand was launched today which includes The Kingswood Hotel in Citywest and the Ambassador Hotel in Cork City.

The four-star hotels will be re-named the Address Citywest and The Address Cork under the rebranding.

The Address Collective is owned and managed by husband and wife team Brian and Ciara McGettigan who own nine hotels across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Brian McGettigan, said launching a new hotel brand during an unprecedented crisis like Covid-19 is challenging, but the long-term vision for ‘The Address Collective’ “remains steadfast.” 

“We are confident that our brand offering is one that corporate and leisure guests will seek out”.

‘The Address Collective’ concept was born out of the success of the Address at Dublin 1 at an investment cost of €15 Million in 2017.

Over the past two years, a further investment of €16 million has been undertaken to create ‘The Address Collective’ and bring together the Cork hotels alongside The North Star Hotel and The Address @ Dublin1.

‘The Address Collective’ will boast 480 bedrooms and employ 300 people across the group.

The business has also secured full planning permission for a new hotel on Parnell Street / Capel Street, including almost 9,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

The investment will amount to €34 Million and is planned to open in 2022 as The Address Parnell.

Mr McGettigan said the coronavirus crisis has changed the trading landscape of the hospitality industry and businesses have had to adapt quickly to create a safe trading environment for customers and staff.

Mr McGettigan said all properties in ‘The Address Collective’ have successfully completed the Failté Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter saying; “The safety of our guests and staff is at the fore and is a key priority for ‘The Address Collective.” 

The McGettigan group plans to expand the brand in Ireland, the UK and Europe through a combination of purchases, leases and joint ventures.

More in this section

73544e71-7c99-4f35-8c82-a2218f5fecfa.jpg KFC to pause Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Tesco creates 16,000 permanent jobs across the UK as online growth drives hiring spree
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 30, 2020 UK pub group JD Wetherspoon gung-ho on Ireland plans despite likely losses

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices