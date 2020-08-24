New 'Address' hotel brand is unveiled in Cork and Dublin

A new hotel brand was launched today which includes The Kingswood Hotel in Citywest and the Ambassador Hotel in Cork City.

The four-star hotels will be re-named the Address Citywest and The Address Cork under the rebranding.

The Address Collective is owned and managed by husband and wife team Brian and Ciara McGettigan who own nine hotels across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Brian McGettigan, said launching a new hotel brand during an unprecedented crisis like Covid-19 is challenging, but the long-term vision for ‘The Address Collective’ “remains steadfast.”

“We are confident that our brand offering is one that corporate and leisure guests will seek out”.

‘The Address Collective’ concept was born out of the success of the Address at Dublin 1 at an investment cost of €15 Million in 2017.

Over the past two years, a further investment of €16 million has been undertaken to create ‘The Address Collective’ and bring together the Cork hotels alongside The North Star Hotel and The Address @ Dublin1.

‘The Address Collective’ will boast 480 bedrooms and employ 300 people across the group.

The business has also secured full planning permission for a new hotel on Parnell Street / Capel Street, including almost 9,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

The investment will amount to €34 Million and is planned to open in 2022 as The Address Parnell.

Mr McGettigan said the coronavirus crisis has changed the trading landscape of the hospitality industry and businesses have had to adapt quickly to create a safe trading environment for customers and staff.

Mr McGettigan said all properties in ‘The Address Collective’ have successfully completed the Failté Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter saying; “The safety of our guests and staff is at the fore and is a key priority for ‘The Address Collective.”

The McGettigan group plans to expand the brand in Ireland, the UK and Europe through a combination of purchases, leases and joint ventures.