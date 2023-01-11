Fresh price hikes to include 10c increase in stamps amid rising costs for An Post

The price of a basic national stamp is set to increase by 10c, with other services including redirection and registered post also set to rise.

As of February 1, a basic stamp will cost €1.35, with An Post saying that the price hike will help "cover rising costs" amid growing inflationary pressure. Previously, the price of a stamp rose 15c in March 2022, while in May 2021 it rose 10c.

The 2022 price hike was described by the company as “essential to cover rising costs”.

As traditional letter volumes continue to fall, An Post has said that the price hike will cover the "true cost of maintaining a nationwide postal service," following increased transport, fuel and energy inflation."

The price of a standard worldwide letter stamp and a digital stamp will remain unchanged, staying at €2.20 and €2.00, respectively.

It comes a day after it was announced that the price of Guinness is set to rise by 12c plus Vat. Diageo, who make the famous stout, said it is facing significant cost inflation across its operation similar to many businesses across the country.

Speaking about the stamp price hike, An Post Commerce Managing Director Garrett Bridgeman said: "There has been very significant input cost inflation across our business, most particularly in fuel at 25% this past year, and energy at more than 60%.

"We have made every effort to minimise the necessary price increases by spreading them across our products and services."

Mr Bridgeman also announced that special provisions for businesses and regular customers will be made, with the price of a 10-stamp booklet rising to just €13.00, equating to €1.30 per stamp. Similarly, a 100-stamp roll will work out at €1.25 per stamp.

Small to medium enterprises can also avail of a €1.20 national stamp price through the An Post Advantage Card. Additionally, An Post said that it will continue to run its popular extra discount promotions for Love Stamps and other special stamps throughout the year.

"While these increases are necessary to cover rising costs and ensure service continuity on par with the best in Europe, we are alleviating the impact on SMEs and personal customers by providing discounts to them and offering regular price promotions throughout the year," Mr Bridgeman concluded.