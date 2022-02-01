Stamps to rise 15c as An Post says price hike 'essential to cover rising costs' 

An Post is raising the price of a stamp from €1.10 to €1.25 from March 1, with the increase described by the company as “essential to cover rising costs”.

The cost of a standard international stamp will also rise from €2 to €2.20.

This will be the second increase in the price of stamps in less than a year, with the cost having risen by 10c in May 2021. The rise from €1 to €1.10 had originally been delayed by Covid-19.

The latest price increase was met with scepticism from some opposition TDs, with the justification described as “questionable” amid plans to raise the matter at the Oireachtas communications committee.

Inflation in the costs of transport, fuel and energy was cited as the reason for the latest rise, alongside steadily falling traditional letter volumes.

The new tariffs will “help ensure the continuity of next-day letter services”, as well as ongoing investment in letter services, staff and infrastructure, An Post said.

An Post said the rising costs impact its business, with Ireland being more impacted by flight and freight costs to deliver mail outside of the island.

All existing stamps bought before Tuesday, March 1, will remain valid, while bulk mail rates will increase by 6c and meter rates by 10c.

However, An Post also said it would not be increasing the price of 10-stamp booklets, which are priced at €11. Small-and-medium enterprises can also get the €1.10 rate through the An Post Advantage Card, which involves the bulk-buying of stamps.

Initiatives introduced in the past number of years such as the free postage to and from nursing homes and free newspaper delivery for older customers will remain available indefinitely, the company said.

An Post chief executive David McRedmond said: “While these increases are essential to cover rising costs, and ensure service continuity on a par with the very best in Europe, we will mitigate the impact on SMEs by increasing discounts available to them, while freezing the price of 10-stamp booklet for consumers and offering regular price promotions."

Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan said the move was the latest in a series of increases from An Post “which will really hit poorer and older people”.

“The cost of parcels for people with Brexit has been rising,” he said. “An Post has been doing well from the boom in online shopping so the justification for upping the price is questionable.”

Labour’s Duncan Smith said it was another example of how the increasing cost of living is affecting daily lives.

“We take for granted post getting to our doors, but that costs a lot of money, so if the cost of fuel goes for you and I, it goes up for An Post.

"I will be raising this at the Oireachtas communications committee as soon as possible." he said.