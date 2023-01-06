First postage stamp of 2023 marks Ireland's 50th year in EU

A new stamp marking the 50th anniversary of Ireland joining the European Union has been unveiled by An Post.

The stamp features a design by Irish designer Ger Garland based on the stars of the EU flag and the six fundamental values of the EU: human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, and human rights.

To symbolise the number of members of the then European Economic Community (EEC) in 1973, only nine of the twelve stars from the EU flag are visible.

A referendum took place on May 10, 1972, with over 83% of the people voting ‘Yes’ to joining the European Communities.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for European Affairs Peter Burke said: “I am delighted today that An Post are marking the historic anniversary of Ireland’s 50 years in Europe with this stamp.

Then taoiseach Jack Lynch and president Patrick Hillery signing the accession documents in Brussels for Ireland to join the then EEC.

"Stamps are a small but tangible part of everyday life and this stamp will serve to remind us all of the many ways the EU has impacted on our own everyday lives — from economic growth, to environmental protection, to gender equality and equal pay legislation, to climate, energy, travel and peace.”

The new stamp, together with a special first day cover envelope, is available at selected post offices including the GPO in Dublin, and online.

To mark the 50th anniversary, An Post has decorated a number of postboxes in Dublin city centre in the vicinity of Leinster House, Government Buildings, Iveagh House, and Europe House.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has also devised a broad programme of events during 2023, and government departments, state agencies, primary, port-primary, and third-level education institutions, civil society groups, industry, and cultural institutions have all been encouraged to get involved.