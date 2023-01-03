Apple drops below $2 trillion market value as tech rout continues             

Apple drops below $2 trillion market value as tech rout continues             

Apple is expected to deliver its latest quarterly earnings report in the coming weeks. Picture: Noel Campion.

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 18:38
Jeran Wittenstein

A steady slide in Apple shares pushed the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion, the latest casualty in the tech stock rout.

Apple fell as much by over 4% in the latest session as concerns about iPhone supply in the important Christmas quarter mount and investors lose faith in a reprieve from higher interest rates. 

The slump sent Apple’s market value to $1.98tn, ending its reign as the last company to sport a $2tn (€1.89tn) valuation after Microsoft and oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated in 2022. 

The milestone marks a fall from grace for Apple. The stock spent much of the past year outperforming the S&P 500 Index but has stumbled in recent weeks. 

Exactly a year ago, Apple’s shares briefly rallied to climb above tn in market value as the S&P 500 hit a record high.

The four largest US technology companies have lost more than $3tn in market value in 2022 amid soaring inflation and slowing sales growth that surged during the Covid-19 pandemic

December was Apple’s worst month since May 2019 with a decline of 12%, which exceeds the 9% decline for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Stock Index in the same period. 

Apple is expected to deliver its latest quarterly earnings report in the coming weeks. The quarter that runs through December is its biggest sales period of the year, and analysts had initially projected record-setting revenue. 

Now they’re predicting a slight decline to $122.9bn, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Read More

Apple shares hit by Chinese protests over Covid restrictions      

More in this section

Grocery price inflation Aldi confirms plans for new stores this year
Musk Twitter Tesla shares hit by new $50bn selloff on fears demand for its cars will slow
Cineworld bankruptcy Troubled Cineworld to focus on sale of entire group      
technologySharesstock marketTech stockOrganisation: AppleOrganisation: Saudi AramcoOrganisation: Microsoft
Virus Outbreak China iPhone Factory

World's largest iPhone plant almost back to full production after Covid disruption 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s