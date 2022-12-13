Nominations open for Cork Business of the Year awards

Nominations have opened for the 2023 Cork Business of the Year Awards to recognise the contribution of traders and individuals working across all sectors who are driving the future direction of the city.

At the launch of the awards, now in their 66th year, Cork Business Association president Kevin Herlihy praised all businesses for their innovation and the continued resilience they have shown this year in the face of ongoing business challenges.

There are 12 different categories of awards that companies can enter which will be judged by a panel of leading business and civic leaders who will provide a shortlist for the public to vote on in late January.

The winners will be announced at the CBA's annual president's dinner that will take place in The Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa, Little Island, on Saturday, February 25.

The 12 individual award categories are:

Sustainable Business Innovation;

Best New Business in Cork, sponsored by LEO Cork City;

Best Cork Family Business, sponsored by AIB;

Best Cork Hotel, sponsored by Irish Hotels Federation, Cork Branch;

Best Cork Restaurant, sponsored by The English Market;

Best Cork Café, sponsored by The English Market;

Best Cork VFI Pub, sponsored by Vintners Federation Cork;

Best Cork Retail Business, sponsored by Cork City Council;

Best Tourism Art Event, sponsored by Failte Ireland;

Best Professional Services Business, sponsored by B2B Signs;

Best Cork Digital Business, sponsored by Cork Airport;

Champion of Cork Award, sponsored by MTU.

The judges will also pick a Champion of Cork Award that recognises a Corkonian who has made a real difference to Cork and its people.

The awards are run in partnership with sponsors JCD, Centra and Peninsula. The Irish Examiner is media sponsor. Nominations are now open online at CBAAwards.ie and the deadline for submission is 11am on January 23.

"2022 has been a mixed year for many businesses," said Kevin Herlihy, CBA president and a director of The Herlihy Centra Group.

"Everyone is delighted to reopen our doors, but we continue to face intense challenges from recruitment issues to the war on Ukraine, the energy crisis, and shortly, the increase in VAT."

"I am blown away every day by the great tenacity and incredible resilience and innovation that businesses throughout our city have shown.

"Owner/managers are overcoming huge obstacles and working hard to ensure the future of not only their own individual businesses, but the growth and prosperity of Cork City.

"Success wears many different hats. To some, it’s bunkering down and keep the doors open to provide a vital service for our city, while others have innovated, pivoted or grown. We want to hear from you all.”