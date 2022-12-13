West Cork flight app partners with InsureTech firm to offer new travel benefits to customers

Clonakilty-based flight membership app, Sanctifly, who specialise in giving travellers access to relaxation options at airports around the world has partnered up with fellow Cork InsureTech firm, Blink Parametric to offer new travel benefits to customers.

Founded in Cork in 2016, Blink Parametric focuses on flight disruption travel insurance across travel, climate, energy and business interruption sectors.

Under the global partnership, Sanctifly members will be offered a new service, allowing travellers experiencing flight delays to collect points that can be redeemed against a range of benefits including airport lounge passes, gym & swimming pool access, and airport massages.

Applying to flights across 175 international airports, the Sanctifly app will offer customers advice on how to spend their time during delayed flights, with service options including pools, spas, quiet zones, meditation spaces, lounges, and shower & sleep facilities.

Announcing the deal, Carl Carter, Chief Commercial Officer at Blink Parametric said, “Our teams are equally driven to design a really unique customer experience. I am thrilled to see that it is already delivering real and tangible benefits to Sanctifly members."

"There’s so much about Sanctifly’s business offering and ethos that matches our own – so to come together seemed like an obvious move. It also helps that, like ourselves, they are an Irish company paving the way in a relatively new and ambitious global market, with an added special bonus of being Cork-based.”

Karl Llewellyn, Founder and CEO of Sanctifly spoke of the rationale of adding Blink Parametric to its benefits, saying the partnership is “a milestone improvement in our existing customer benefit range. Anyone who has experienced airport delays knows how arduous they can be. Our goal is to alter the perspective of that experience into something positive."