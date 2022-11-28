Barry Harte: Who is the man behind the €170m debt write-off?

Harte Holdings had established itself as one of the country's top property development firms until the collapse of Ireland's housing market
Barry Harte: Who is the man behind the €170m debt write-off?

Harte Holdings was involved in a long list of projects that included holiday homes in the West of Ireland, suburban bar and restaurant developments, residential projects in the UK and a number of hotel and hospitality operations. File picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 16:17
Alan Healy

Despite having a record €170m personal insolvency deal agreed in the High Court this week, Barry Harte often flew under the radar and kept a low profile compared to other Celtic-Tiger era developers.

From Timoleague in West Cork, Harte had a very successful sporting career in hurling and football. He was a graduate of Farranferris and captained the college to a Harty Cup victory in 1984 and went on to represent Cork at minor and Under 21 level.

After graduating from University College Cork, he pursued an early successful career in medicine as a dentist before he established Harte Holdings in 1995. Over the next decade the company established itself as one of the country's top property development firms riding the massive growth in construction throughout the country. 

Harte Holdings was involved in a long list of projects that included holiday homes in the West of Ireland, suburban bar and restaurant developments, residential projects in the UK and a number of hotel and hospitality operations. 

In 2006, Harte Holdings spent €50m buying three London hotels and was a shareholder in a Barcelona hotel. As late as 2011, the company acquired four hotels in the US for €145m. At its peak Harte Holding's portfolio was valued at €650m.

However, the collapse of Ireland's housing market more than a decade ago saw many of these properties move into Nama or other institutions which had backed the developments and ultimately led to proceedings at the High Court this week.

More in this section

IKEA to close Coventry store Ikea plans further price cuts as global inflation pressures start to subside
General Economy And Retail As Ireland Prepares For Bailout Exit AIB makes second interest rate hike
House under construction. Absence of Northern Assembly is impacting trade - Breedon Group
PropertyPlace: CorkPlace: TimoleaguePerson: Barry HarteOrganisation: Harte Holdings
<p>Wendys is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers.</p>

US burger chain Wendy's to open in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s