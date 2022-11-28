Barry Harte: Who is the man behind the €170m debt write-off?

Despite having a record €170m personal insolvency deal agreed in the High Court this week, Barry Harte often flew under the radar and kept a low profile compared to other Celtic-Tiger era developers.

From Timoleague in West Cork, Harte had a very successful sporting career in hurling and football. He was a graduate of Farranferris and captained the college to a Harty Cup victory in 1984 and went on to represent Cork at minor and Under 21 level.