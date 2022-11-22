Limerick's Master Chefs to recruit more staff as part of growth plan

Limerick-based catering company Master Chefs, led by businessman Pat O’ Sullivan, has introduced a commercial division as part its of plans to grow staff numbers and expand the business.

The company will recruit a commercial director, marketing manager and sales executives as part of its growth strategy.

“Our consistent focus on quality and service has been key to our growth,” said Mr O’Sullivan, who is also a chef from Kerry.

Master Chefs also recently purchased a 20-acre Farm at Ballyneety, Co Limerick, with a view to supporting the catering company's food needs and its zero waste and sustainability strategy.

Master Chefs is known for its food production and service across many of Ireland’s largest sporting, education and corporate events.

These include the JP McManus Pro Am Golf Tournament, the National Ploughing Championship, and many events at Thomond Park including Ed Sheeran, Pink and Bruce Springsteen concerts.

It currently employs 150 full-time staff across its Master Chefs brands and Artisan Food Kitchen. It also employs 240 temporary staff, including chefs, waiting, bar and hospitality professionals.

Master Chefs is the umbrella brand for the individual outlets across the company’s ever-expanding hospitality portfolio.

Master Chefs also operates across the third-level education sector with multiple university campus contracts along with significant presence in the healthcare and sports and leisure sectors.

"We are more than just a catering company, we provide a comprehensive all-encompassing solution," said Mr O'Sullivan.