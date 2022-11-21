Food acquisition as Ballymaloe acquires MamaBear

Cork's Ballymaloe Foods acquired MamaBear Foods for an undisclosed sum.

The deal marks Ballymaloe Foods’ first acquisition and was finalised by sisters Maxine and Rosaleen Hyde of Ballymaloe and Loretta Kennedy, the founder of MamaBear Foods.

MamaBear Foods produces ketchups and pasta sauces, while Ballymaloe Foods is known for its relish and award-winning condiments. “We started this business from my kitchen in Cork, just like Yasmin Hyde did with Ballymaloe Foods. We are delighted to join the Ballymaloe Foods company and to grow our brand with the wonderful team there,” said Ms Kennedy.

She created MamaBear Foods in Cork in 2018 when she found there were no healthy ketchups on the market in Ireland, so she began making her own. MamaBear Foods products are stocked in SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and Aldi.

The brand will remain the same while Ballymaloe Foods will help to promote the MamaBear Foods business and grow the brand nationally as part of the deal. Ms Kennedy will join Ballymaloe Foods as part of the venture.