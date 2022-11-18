Cork native Jacobs named new CEO of DAA

Cork native and former chief marketing officer of Ryanair Kenny Jacobs confirmed as chief executive of DAA, operator of Dublin Airport and Cork Airport.

Mr Jacobs will take up his new role in January and has been appointed for a seven-year term.

My focus will be to deliver an efficient travel experience for consumers using our airports, supporting traffic growth, and building on DAA's vast experience of operating national strategic infrastructure, at home and abroad, as a key economic enabler in terms of trade, tourism, and social cohesion,” said Mr Jacobs.

Mr Jacobs succeeds Dalton Philips, who left the company at the end of the summer to become chief executive of sandwich maker Greencore. During his final months with the airport company, he was subject to much criticism over the chaos witnessed at Dublin Airport which resulted in long queues, more than 1,000 passengers missing flights, and staff shortages.

After he left, Catherine Gubbins acted as DAA’s interim CEO, as well as fulfilling her role as CFO during the transition.

Before Mr Jacobs was appointed to the role, he previously worked at the Metro Group, MoneySuperMarket, and Tesco Ireland and UK.

“His leadership, expertise, and experience will be vital to our operations at Dublin and Cork airports, in ARI and in DAA International as we embrace the growth opportunities that lie ahead,” said DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan.

The company is State-owned and headquartered at Dublin Airport.