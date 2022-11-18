Cork native Jacobs named new CEO of DAA

The former chief marketing officer of Ryanair Kenny Jacobs has been appointed CEO of DAA, succeeding Dalton Philips.
Cork native Jacobs named new CEO of DAA

Before Kenny Jacobs was appointed DAA CEO, he previously worked at Ryanair, the Metro Group, MoneySuperMarket, and Tesco.

Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 16:52
Cáit Caden

Cork native and former chief marketing officer of Ryanair Kenny Jacobs confirmed as chief executive of DAA, operator of Dublin Airport and Cork Airport.

Mr Jacobs will take up his new role in January and has been appointed for a seven-year term.

My focus will be to deliver an efficient travel experience for consumers using our airports, supporting traffic growth, and building on DAA's vast experience of operating national strategic infrastructure, at home and abroad, as a key economic enabler in terms of trade, tourism, and social cohesion,” said Mr Jacobs.

Mr Jacobs succeeds Dalton Philips, who left the company at the end of the summer to become chief executive of sandwich maker Greencore. During his final months with the airport company, he was subject to much criticism over the chaos witnessed at Dublin Airport which resulted in long queues, more than 1,000 passengers missing flights, and staff shortages.

After he left, Catherine Gubbins acted as DAA’s interim CEO, as well as fulfilling her role as CFO during the transition.

Before Mr Jacobs was appointed to the role, he previously worked at the Metro Group, MoneySuperMarket, and Tesco Ireland and UK.

“His leadership, expertise, and experience will be vital to our operations at Dublin and Cork airports, in ARI and in DAA International as we embrace the growth opportunities that lie ahead,” said DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan.

The company is State-owned and headquartered at Dublin Airport.

Read More

Pro-IRA chanting at airport condemned

More in this section

US college to increase the number of students it sends to Cork for work placements US college to increase the number of students it sends to Cork for work placements
Smyths Toys' UK operation sees record profit Smyths Toys' UK operation sees record profit
Octopus increases stake in Cork's Simply Blue with €27.5m investment Octopus increases stake in Cork's Simply Blue with €27.5m investment
<p>Analysts were relieved the windfall tax levy announced by chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt will be based only on revenue above £75 per megawatt-hour, a higher threshold than many had expected.</p>

Bord Gáis owner Centrica shares rise amid relief over UK windfall tax   

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s