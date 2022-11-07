Meta has not informed government of layoffs

Facebook owner Meta has not yet provided details on whether its employees in Ireland will be impacted by the multinational’s plans to cut jobs this week.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has sought an update from the company following decisions from Twitter to cut staff in Ireland without notifying government.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to cut thousands of jobs on Wednesday which has further fuelled concerns about the volatility of the tech sector in Ireland.

If the company cuts staff in the same manner that Stripe and Twitter did, the future remains uncertain for around 3,000 people employed in Meta’s offices across Dublin, Cork and Meath.

Mr Varadkar is meeting with IDA Ireland this evening before Meta's job cuts announcement expected later this week.

Last week, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk slashed the social media’s workforce in half and digital payments giant Stripe announced plans to reduce staff by 14%, or 1,000 jobs.

Many Irish employees with Twitter have been told they are at risk of redundancy and are not required to work during the 30-day consultation period.

A spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment confirmed that Mr Varadkar still has not received any redundancy notifications in relation to potential redundancies at Meta, Twitter or Stripe.

All employers in Ireland must comply with their legal obligations under the Protection of Employment Act 1977, as amended. This requires a 30-day consultation with employees and their representatives where collective redundancies are proposed.

It also requires the company to inform the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment not less than 30 days before the first dismissals.

Sinn Fein spokesperson on enterprise, trade, and employment, Louise O’Reilly has called for IDA Ireland to appear before Enterprise Committee to discuss the future of big tech companies in Ireland as economic conditions could lead to more multinationals slimming down.

Intel also recently suggested will also cut jobs as inflation remains high and the personal computer market slows down.

The future of corporation tax receipts is also a concern in addition to mass layoffs.

The Department of Finance completed analysis before the budget on the risks associated with corporate tax receipts. This research was gathered before multinationals started cutting jobs, citing various economic factors.

The analysis suggested that approximately €4bn to €6bn in corporate tax receipts received last year could be at risk. For this year, the figure could be in the region of €9bn.

“The Department of Finance has regularly flagged downside risks to corporate tax receipts. These receipts are highly volatile and, as such, recent increases in corporate tax receipts are not an appropriate basis for permanent expenditure,” said a spokesperson from the department.

The overall tax take was up by almost €13bn in the 10 months to the end of October, an increase of 15.5% on the same period last year.

However, economists Jim Power and Chris Johns said that “the tech bubble is under pressure.”

They said that growing economic pressures on tech giants “should be cause for concern” as the “provide lots of employment and tax revenues in Ireland.”

In contrast to tech multinationals, the chemical and pharmaceutical sector does provide a very solid anchor for Ireland, they said.