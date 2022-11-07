Donohoe to 'convince' ministers to allow McGrath attend Eurogroup meetings

Donohoe to 'convince' ministers to allow McGrath attend Eurogroup meetings

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe during a media briefing at the Department of Finance, Dublin, following the publication of the Finance Bill 2022. Minister Donohoe has said he is looking forward to continuing Irelands close friendship with the UK in the wake of Liz Trusss resignation as Prime Minister. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022.

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 16:40
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Paschal Donohoe has said he and the Government must convince Europe’s finance ministers to allow him and Michael McGrath both attend Eurogroup meetings after December.

Speaking on his arrival at the latest Eurogroup meeting, Mr Donohoe said he has had a positive response from eurozone finance ministers to his bid to win a second term as president of the Eurogroup.

Mr Donohoe said he would be explaining to his colleagues how the proposal to have him remain as chair, while also having Mr McGrath attend meetings as Irish finance minister, would work.

"Initially I have got a positive response to staying on as president of the Eurogroup but the process only begins today, so I have to explain to my colleagues how that would work in detail and explain it to them and answer their questions on it."

As my current term will come to an end in January, the process for election of the President of Eurogroup will be announced at Eurogroup today," he said.

I will be putting my name forward to a second term and look forward to engaging with my colleagues on this today.

Finance ministers are beginning a process of electing a president of the Eurogroup when Mr Donohoe’s term formally ends in December.

Mr McGrath is due to take over the finance portfolio in December as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

The Government has said that if he was re-elected Mr Donohoe would carry out his duties as president of the Eurogroup as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, which is technically a finance ministry.

No legal impediment

The Government has sought legal advice on the issue and it is understood the Government has been told there is no legal impediment to having two ministers attend Eurogroup meetings, although it could be politically tricky.

There is a precedent in that the former Luxembourg prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker was president of the Eurogroup and his finance minister also attended.

Dutch finance minister Sigrid Kaag expressed support for Mr Donohoe saying: "We appreciate the role that Paschal Donohoe has performed so far immensely. It's also important we consider the value of continuity in times of great economic uncertainty and potential crisis, hence his experience, the way he delivers on his role, we value immensely."

Belgian finance minister Vincent van Peteghem said Mr Donohoe was "the right man in the right place" for the past two and a half years.

I'm also sure in the coming two and a half years he will also be a good president of the eurogroup. 

"I think it’s important that in very uncertain times as we have today that we have some stability and we have continuity in this position. So I fully support his presidency," he said.

Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has said the only people interested in Mr Donohoe's attempt to remain as president of the Eurogroup are in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

He told RTÉ News: "The reality is that the only people interested in this are senior members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil who are carving out jobs among themselves."

The TD for Donegal added: "We wish him well, but what people want is not a rotation of Finance Minister but a new government that will seriously tackle the cost of living crisis."

Meanwhile, Labour's Ged Nash has claimed that Mr Donohoe's bid to be re-elected as Eurogroup president has "taken up far too much time and political energy."

Read More

Sunak and von der Leyen agree on need to ‘work together’ to end NI Protocol row

More in this section

Cop27 summit Sunak and von der Leyen agree on need to ‘work together’ to end NI Protocol row
Thousands of council houses remain vacant due to rise in the time it takes to move tenants in Thousands of council houses remain vacant due to rise in the time it takes to move tenants in
Sinn Fein Ard Fheis 'No comparison' between Provisional IRA and gangland criminals, claims Mary Lou McDonald
<p>European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič (Rob Pinney/PA)</p>

Maroš Šefčovič: GB-NI checks agreement possible in weeks with political will

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s