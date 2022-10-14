GE Healthcare to add 140 jobs at Cork plant

GE Healthcare has opened its new €30.5m manufacturing line at its Carrigtwohill facility which will see the creation of 140 jobs.
The new line will manufactures injectable diagnostic imaging agents or contrast dye used in X-ray and Computed Tomography (CT) procedures around the world. Contrast dye was one of the products that was in short supply in many countries early this year due to global shipping logistic issues.
GE aims to produce 30 million more patient doses per year by 2025.
The growing global prevalence of chronic disorders has driven significant growth in Computed Tomography (CT) procedures, leading to increased demand for iodinated contrast media, used to enhance visualization of organs, blood vessels and tissues across disease pathways.
GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business develops and manufactures imaging agents used to support over 100 million procedures per year globally, equivalent to three patient procedures every second. It is estimated that the new manufacturing line will increase production capacity at the Cork facility by over 50 percent by 2025.