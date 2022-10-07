Getvisibility set to grow in US with new data security platform

Data security specialist Getvisibility is opening of a new San Francisco office, having developed an AI-powered platform for data discovery, classification, security and governance.

Newly appointed chief operating officer (COO), Jacinta Tobin, will lead the new US office. This is the latest step in the global expansion of the Cork-based company, which also has a strong presence the UK.

Jacinta Tobin said: “When you consider that IBM reports the average cost of a data breach in the US as being $9.44m, action is clearly needed. To meet this growing demand in the US and across the other markets in which we operate – including Ireland and the UK – we are investing in our team, offering, and presence.

“Underpinned by the right expertise through our personnel and partnerships with industry leaders, we will be at the heart of a new era in data management and security. Not only does this help our customers to successfully manage unstructured data, it enables us to drive our own success as a business.”

Getvisibility has already built a strong customer base in the US by securing major contracts with large enterprises across highly regulated industries such as finance, defence, pharma, biotech, automotive and manufacturing.

To support these customers and enable its growing global network of vendor and reseller partners, the company is also planning to further expand its teams in both the US and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA).

Over the next 12 months, Getvisibility will hire data security architects, support engineers, data quality assurance managers, data scientists, software engineers, sales engineers, and project managers at all experience levels. Open roles currently include a senior product marketing manager and a senior sales engineer.

Getvisibility allows security, governance, risk and compliance teams to define protect surfaces, create concise and accurate data security and compliance reports, and automate GDPR SAR requests which require a response within one month. This approach significantly reduces the complexity of data loss prevention and the rate of false-positive alerts.