Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with TEKenable, Fuzion Communications, Adare Manor, Principal Connections, CarTrawler and ByrneWallace.

Ken Lynch has been appointed as business development manager with TEKenable, developing new business in manufacturing, agriculture, energy and retail. He will also lead researching, planning and implementing new target market initiatives and building long-standing relationships with key clients. Ken previously ran his own family shoe business in Dublin for over 25 years where he won state contracts with Trinity College, National Gallery and Department of Transport. He oversaw the growth of the business and secured a prime D2 retail location with footfall of more than four million people per annum. He has also worked with Spyglass International and Mercantile Exchange in Chicago.

Chloé Sullivan has been appointed as an account manager with communications and creative agency Fuzion Communications. A seasoned communications professional, Chloé joins with a background in corporate affairs and government relations having previously worked with national and international brands in technology, energy and transport. She advises clients on their corporate affairs objectives and manages bespoke campaigns to achieve defined policy or legislative outcomes. She holds a BA in Politics and International Relations with German from UCD. “I am looking forward to delivering great results for such a diverse range of clients and supporting them in fulfilling their corporate and public affairs objectives,” said Chloé.

Micheál O’Cinneide has been appointed as director of finance with Adare Manor, Co Limerick. He will lead the five-star castle hotel’s finance, stores and purchasing departments. He succeeds Colin Kearney who takes on a senior role in the group. Micheál joins after 12 years as CEO of Dingle Credit Union. A qualified chartered accountant with over 20 years’ experience, Micheál has held senior finance roles across a variety of industries, including with Oyster Group, Beamish & Crawford and Deloitte. He holds a BComm from UCD and a Masters in Accounting from Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, UCD, as well as graduating as a chartered accountant.

Eilish Devine has been appointed as a practice leader with executive search firm Principal Connections, part of Agilium Worldwide LLC. Working in human capital management since 2006, she will focus on board, CEO and senior executive appointments, partnering with private and public companies as well as government bodies and not-for-profit entities. She was previously a partner with a leading executive search firm in Australia for 10 years, and has also worked in other executive search and HR roles across education, government/public-sector and mining. She has a particular interest in increasing the general diversity and specifically gender balance at decision-making levels in organisations. She is a graduate of UCD.

Peter O’Donovan has been appointed as CEO of CarTrawler, B2B provider of tech solutions for the travel industry. He succeeds Cormac Barry, who is leaving for personal reasons. Peter is with CarTrawler for six years, notably as chief operations officer for the last four years. He led CarTrawler in creating a revenue management function and platform and developed deep partnerships with leading travel brands and car rental companies. He worked for 14 years in online roles at Paddy Power (now Flutter plc), including as MD of online and chief product officer. Peter holds a BA in Management Science and Information System and an MSc in Digital Multimedia from TCD.

Ross Little has joined ByrneWallace as a partner in the law firm’s corporate team. He has more than 20 years’ experience advising Irish and international clients on a range of corporate matters, and over that period advised on many high profile M&A, public markets and other equity transactions across a wide range of sectors. His extensive experience includes advising on fundraisings (from both a company and investor perspective), joint ventures and shareholder structuring matters, restructurings, venture capital/debt and general corporate matters. “This is proving to be another significant year for M&A activity in Ireland. ByrneWallace LLP has long been recognised for their expertise in life sciences, energy and TMT which are particularly buoyant from a transactional perspective,” said Ross.