Ulster Bank reveals businesses are slow to switch due to 'complexity' of process

Ulster Bank met with the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), the Central Bank, ComReg and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) to discuss a co-ordinated approach for customers moving from KBC and Ulster Bank which are preparing to fully exit the retail banking market in the Republic next year.