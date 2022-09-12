Electrolux warns on profits outlook amid low consumer confidence      

Sweden's Electrolux announced plans to cut costs and warned its profit would drop as high inflation and low consumer confidence squeezed demand for its home appliances, while large investments in North America had yet to pay off.

Demand for appliances in Europe and the US fell significantly in the third quarter, with high retailer stocks and supply chain imbalances increasing costs and inefficiencies, Electrolux said. "Third quarter earnings for the group are expected to decline significantly compared to the second quarter 2022 also excluding the one-time cost to exit the Russia market," the group said.