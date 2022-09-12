Windfarm owner Greencoat taps energy price surge, but faces risk of 'caps or windfall taxes'         

Greencoat Renewables, which owns wind and solar farms in Ireland and across the rest of Europe, has tapped the huge increase in wholesale energy prices, but could face a degree of uncertainty as the EU mulls price controls or windfall taxes.

Greencoat said its net asset valuation, or Nav, had risen to €1.25bn in the first six months of the year from €749m a year earlier. The earnings statement also showed it paid out a dividend to shareholders of 3.09 cent per share, or €35.3m for the period.