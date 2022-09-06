Soroptimist International to hold convention in Ireland for first time

The women-led global service organisation Soroptimist International will host its international convention in Ireland for the first time. The conference is due to take place in Dublin from July 27 to 29, 2023.

Held every four years, the Soroptimist International convention has managed to avoid significant levels of disruption due to the pandemic. The convention was last hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2019. The organisation has a strong global focus and has previously hosted its conference in places such as Hawaii, Los Angeles and Montreal.

Tess Hogan, President of the Cork branch of Soroptimist International, said the convention's arrival next year is “a great honour for Ireland”. It is expected that up to 2,000 members will attend the three-day conference, with members arriving from all five federations of the voluntary organisation.

The conference was announced at the Kingsley Hotel by MEP Deirdre Clune alongside Soroptimist International President Maureen Maguire and national President Miriam Murphy Wood.

The conference, which is to be held at Dublin's convention centre, will host a wide array of activities including organisational business, events and speakers, with former President Mary Robinson already scheduled to give a talk to attendees.

Soroptimist International has a particular focus on improving the education of women and girls. Speaking about the importance of the organisation’s work Ms Hogan said: “When you educate a woman you educate the whole family.”

Other initiatives run by the organisation include micro-loans which allow women to become more self-sustaining by purchasing a plot of land and growing their own crops. As a major NGO with a human rights focus, the voluntary organisation also holds a consultative role with the United Nations.

Ms Hogan highlighted some of the work the Cork branch had supported, including the founding of the Cork Youth Orchestra. In recent years the branch has had a particular focus on projects aimed at tackling violence against women with Ms Hogan stating that it "is a very big issue" for the organisation.

Soroptimist Organisation has yet another Irish connection, with President Maureen Maguire hailing from Portadown, Co. Armagh.

Soroptimist International is a global service organisation aimed at working on projects that help improve the lives of women and girls in their local area, nationally and across the world. First founded in 1921, it now has over 72,000 members across the world.