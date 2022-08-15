PwC Ireland has no plans to drop 2:1 minimum degree requirement to secure a job

PwC in the Republic, which each year recruits a large number of college graduates, appears to have no plans to follow its partner firm in the UK in no longer setting a 2:1 minimum grade requirement to get a job at the company.

In the UK, where it is also of the biggest employers of recent graduates, PwC said it's scrapping a requirement for applicants to achieve a certain UK degree result as it bids to attract people from less advantaged backgrounds. It would no longer consider a 2:1 degree as a minimum requirement for entry-level jobs or internships, it said.