Irish-based plane lessor AerCap sees earnings rebound   

Ireland-based AerCap, in which General Electric has a large stake, said lease rents were negatively impacted by the loss of revenue from Russian aircraft in the quarter but that recovery in passenger demand led to higher overall levels of cash collection and greater utilisation of its fleet.
It reported a 36% increase in revenue to $1.67bn (€1.61bn), just above the $1.65bn forecast by analysts. CEO Aengus Kelly said:
In a presentation for investors, AerCap said it believed the supply chain issues — from a lack of spare engine capacity to lengthening maintenance, repair and overhaul backlogs — would continue to constrain production over the next few years.
Lessors, who control more than half the world’s aircraft fleet, were hit this year by the confiscation of hundreds of planes in Russia after Western sanctions forced them to scrap contracts with Russian airlines.
AerCap booked a pretax charge of $2.7bn in the previous quarter as it recognised a loss on its more than 100 jets that remain stranded in Russia.
It submitted a $3.5bn insurance claim in March.