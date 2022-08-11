Irish-based plane lessor AerCap sees earnings rebound   

A strengthening rebound in air travel “across all major regions” boosted second-quarter revenue at AerCap, as the world’s top aircraft lessor predicted that supply chain issues for plane makers would support leasing demand for years to come.

Ireland-based AerCap, in which General Electric has a large stake, said lease rents were negatively impacted by the loss of revenue from Russian aircraft in the quarter but that recovery in passenger demand led to higher overall levels of cash collection and greater utilisation of its fleet.