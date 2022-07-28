Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with ORIX Aviation, Aviva Stadium, Relationships in Practice programme, TEKenable, safefood and Dangan Group.

Marie-Louise Kelly, chief financial officer of ORIX Aviation, has been appointed as chair of industry representative body Aircraft Leasing Ireland (ALI), taking over the Ibec role from Declan Kelly, former chief commercial officer of GECAS. Karl Griffin, CEO of Genesis, has been appointed as vice-chair of ALI, and will take over as chair in 2024. With ORIX, Marie-Louise leads the finance team. She joined ORIX in 2009, and has held roles across finance, commercial, corporate planning and structuring. She was named as CFO in 2016. A chartered accountant and chartered tax advisor, she trained with KPMG, and holds a BComm and MBS from UCD.

Daniel Wynne has been promoted to head of operations with Aviva Stadium. Since joining in 2015, he has held roles with the Irish Rugby Football Union in team services, rugby department, finance and operations. He will now lead the venue’s hosting of all rugby and football internationals to include the UEFA Nations League, FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO Qualifiers, Guinness 6 Nations, Autumn Nations Series, and Heineken Champions Cup fixtures as well as the venue’s hosting of concerts, which this year included Harry Styles, The Eagles and Westlife. He holds a degree in Architecture from TU Dublin and a degree in Management Practice from Ulster University.

Fern Higgins Atkinson has been appointed programme manager of the Relationships in Practice programme, hosted by SHEP (Social and Health Education Project) and the Ag Eisteacht Foundation. She joins the SHEP team in Ardfolye Avenue, Cork. An experienced trainer/facilitator, health promotion practitioner and a youth mental health first aid associate instructor, Fern is also a part-time lecturer in BSocSc Youth & Community Work at UCC. She holds a Master in Public Health and is undertaking doctoral research into youth mental health policy. She has worked with West Cork Development Partnership and Ability West Cork. She is also chair of Bród, an LGBTQI+ charity in West Cork.

Simon May has been appointed programme manager for the Racing Digital Project at TEKenable UK, the low code digital transformation platform. He will lead project and programme management. Simon has worked in technology delivery for over 20 years and has been a project and programme manager for 10+ years. He has worked with many different businesses, including Lockheed Martin (4 years as a senior project manager) and Santander (as a programme manager with responsibility for delivering a multi-channel customer communications management platform). Simon holds several business and technical accreditations. With headquarters in Ireland, TEKenable has over 150 employees across across the UK, Hungary, Spain, UAE and the Middle East.

Dr Aileen McGloin has been appointed as director of nutrition with safefood, Ireland’s healthy eating, nutrition, and food safety body. She will work across policy development, research management, communication and behaviour change. She will focus on addressing key public health nutrition challenges such as obesity and food poverty. With safefood for the past 13 years, she brings experience in food, health and behaviour change, as well as in PR, marketing and digital communications, notably as marketing and communications director for the last four years. She holds a degree in Human Nutrition from the University of Ulster and a PhD in obesity in children.

Brian Whelan has been appointed as managing director of Dangan Group, an Irish-owned provider of recruitment, cleaning and security services. with offices in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. He previously led the firm’s recruitment division, having also held management roles in Reed Specialist Recruitment and the Irish Times. The new appointment comes as Dangan Group sees organic growth across business divisions in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The company has also announced plans to double its workforce over the next 36 months and this will see the creation of up to 40 new fulltime roles and over 400 additional contract roles being added across the country.