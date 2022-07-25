Dangan Group to create 440 new jobs across Ireland

Dangan Group will create 440 new jobs over the next three years, the services company announced today.

The company plans to double its workforce over the next 36 months. 400 of the new jobs will be contract roles and the remaining 40 jobs will be full-time roles.

Dangan Group provides recruitment, cleaning and merchandising services throughout the country. Their clients include RTÉ, ALDI, Panda, Musgrave and Fastway Couriers.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement of the new roles.

Dangan has recently appointed Brian Whelan as its new group managing director. Mr Whelan previously led the company's recruitment division.

Speaking about the announcement Harry Gleeson, Chairman of Dangan Group said: “The appointment of Brian to the role of Managing Director marks a pivotal moment for Dangan Group as we look to further invest in our business and our people. Brian is the right person to lead as we continue on our growth journey.

Mr Gleeson continued: "We’re looking forward to working with new partners and hiring more employees across each of our units in Ireland. We know that Brian will be a success in his new role as he continues to support our regional and cross-country development and we look forward to seeing what the future will bring for Dangan Group."

Commenting on his appointment, Brian Whelan said he hoped to build on the company's recent success.

The Irish-owned company recently opened a new office in Belfast with plans to further grow its business in Northern Ireland over the next year.

The company also has offices in Dublin and Cork.