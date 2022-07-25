Siemens announces €7m investment, creating 25 new jobs in Shannon

Siemens has announced the creation of a software research and development group in Shannon, Co. Clare.

The €7m investment in the centre will focus on cloud computing for semiconductor design.

The new research and development centre will be the first cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) centre to be launched by Siemens.

The research and development centre is expected to create over 25 new jobs in Shannon over the next three years.

The group has begun recruiting for positions related to cloud computing, including cloud infrastructure, software development and application security.

Siemens EDA has had a significant presence in Shannon for over 20 years. Siemens Digital Industries Software

currently employs over 150 people at Shannon.

The announcement was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar.

Joe Sawicki, vice-president of engineering, Siemens EDA, said: “We are excited about the new R&D division in Shannon focusing on Cloud development. The cloud represents a step change in capability for our EDA customers and harnessing its potential will be key for our continued success.”

Martin Gennery, senior director, Siemens Industries Software Limited said: “It is excellent to see Siemens demonstrate its continued commitment to Shannon as a strategic location by locating its first software R&D division in Ireland here. Due to Shannon’s central location in the mid-west between Limerick and Galway it has always attracted top talent."

Mr Gennery added: "This expansion offers an opportunity to work on the latest technologies while benefiting from the work life balance delivered by hybrid working based in the mid-west.”

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Siemens is a longstanding employer in the Mid-West region. The addition of this new R&D function and the associated transformational impact on the position of the Irish site within the global organisation is significant," said Denis Curran, head of property and regional development, IDA Ireland.