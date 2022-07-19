Johnson & Johnson cuts outlook on strong dollar even as sales rise to $24bn in latest quarter

Johnson & Johnson has cut its full-year adjusted profit and sales forecast due to a hit from a stronger dollar, even as the company's pharmaceuticals unit helped it beat second-quarter profit estimates.

J&J joins other major US multinationals, including Microsoft and IBM, in warning of a knock from the strength of the US currency. The dollar has soared 12% this year through July, and is expected to remain strong for at least the next three months, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.