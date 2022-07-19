Volvo posts rise in profits despite supply chain woes

Adjusted operating profit for the three months through June came in at 13.75bn kronor (€1.3bn), the Swedish manufacturer said Tuesday, beating the average analyst estimate
Volvo posts rise in profits despite supply chain woes

Volvo said it’s on high alert for changes in demand as the economic outlook becomes more uncertain.

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 09:36
Rafaela Lindeberg

Volvo reported second-quarter earnings that came in ahead of analyst estimates as the Swedish truckmaker raised prices to pass on higher production costs.

Adjusted operating profit for the three months through June came in at 13.75bn kronor (€1.3bn), the Swedish manufacturer said Tuesday, beating the average analyst estimate of 12.5bn kronor (€1.19bn).

Net sales climbed 31% to 118.9bn kronor (€11.31bn) amid good momentum in vehicle sales and in the service business, the company said, adding that it continues to expect production issues due to problems in the supply chain.

“We have had extra costs related to supply chain disruptions as well as higher costs for material and have continued to work proactively and successfully with price management to mitigate these effects,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

After several months of severe supply-chain disruptions, Volvo said it’s still working to catch up on filling pent-up demand and has reduced taking on new orders to cut wait times and in response to cost inflation. The world’s second-biggest truckmaker also said it’s on high alert for changes in demand as the economic outlook becomes more uncertain.

Low visibility 

While demand for Volvo’s trucks remained high, order intake fell 8% with strong new business in the US unable to offset “restrictive order slotting” in Europe.

Volvo kept its 2022 outlook for most major markets even as it warned of low visibility because of the supply-chain issues, the ongoing pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The manufacturer still sees the European and North American heavy-duty truck markets at 300,000 units each, and the Brazilian market at 100,000 vehicles. It cut its expectation for the Chinese heavy-duty truck market to 700,000 units from 880,000 units.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Gas prices, not rationing, 'main risk facing Irish business'

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Nov 5, 2020 Deliveroo cuts forecast following sale slowdown
Waterford Panadol maker valued at €36bn in spin off Waterford Panadol maker valued at €36bn in spin off
SAS Bankruptcy Protection SAS strike enters third week as talks continue
<p>H&amp;M intends to temporarily reopen physical stores in August to sell the remaining inventory in Russia, a spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)</p>

H&M set to completely wind down its business in Russia

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices