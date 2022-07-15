Lufthansa surges as travel rebounds with €1,000 London fares

German airline Lufthansa returned to profitability in the second quarter, benefiting from surging travel demand that has overwhelmed airlines and airports across Europe and has forced many to raise fares and limit seat availability.

The stock gained as much as 9% after the company said revenue more than doubled to €8.5bn, while adjusted earnings before interest are expected to come in between €350m and 400m, far exceeding the €218m estimate by analysts.