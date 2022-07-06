Irish cyber security firm CWSI acquires Belgian-based company mobco

Ireland-headquartered cyber security firm CWSI acquired mobco, a workplace and mobility specialist based in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Following the deal, CWSI expects annualised group revenues of €35m with UK and European markets accounting for 80% of the total.

“This latest acquisition cements our European growth strategy, expanding our market opportunity and bringing valuable intellectual property into the group,” said Ronan Murphy, co-founder and CEO of CWSI.

CWSI has funded the deal through existing resources and mobco will become a subsidiary of the CWSI Group with all 26 employees, including CEO and founder Ulrik Van Schepdael, remaining with the business.

This is CWSI’s second deal in 2022. It acquired Netherlands-based BLAUD in April. In 2021 it bought UK-based AVR.

CWSI is a leading provider of IT security for modern workplaces. It has offices in Dublin, Reading and Utrecht and also offers consulting, professional services, and managed services to organisations in various sectors. CWSI was founded in Ireland in 2010 by Conor Headon, Philip Harrison and Ronan Murphy. The idea for the business was sparked by the launch of the very first iPad and the realisation that few IT teams had the knowledge or skills to get the best from these devices in an enterprise environment.

Mobco provides configuring and supporting hardware, software and services for workplaces. Strategic vendor contracts include Samsung, Apple, Ivanti, VMWare, Jamf and Lookout.

“Bringing our people, intellectual property and customer relationships together provides a great opportunity to create a true European leader in managing and securing the modern workplace,” said Ulrik Van Schepdael, founder and CEO of mobco.