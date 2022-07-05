Viatel acquires Irish IT services provider SupportIT

Viatel Technology Group has acquired Dublin-based IT Services firm SupportIT, it announced today.

The Group employs over 275 people across Ireland with locations in Limerick, Dundalk, Lisburn and Dublin.

Viatel provides connectivity, cloud and security services to national and international firms and bodies including Centric Health, CPL, Voxpro, Kingston International and the Departments of Agriculture and of Education.

Founded in 2004, SupportIT specialises in the design, implementation and maintenance of IT services for businesses across a wide range of sectors.

The acquisition of SupportIT is expected to bring Viatel's revenues to near €70m annually.

This marks the seventh acquisition by the Group in two years as it consolidates further in Ireland and turns its focus to international markets.

In January of this year, Viatel acquired ActionPoint, a Limerick-based software development firm.

Headquartered at the University of Limerick, ActionPoint will partner closely with SupportIT following the acquisition.

Paul Rellis, CEO, Viatel Technology Group, said: “We are delighted to announce this acquisition, which shows the continued belief we have in our ActionPoint team and business, and points to a bigger growth opportunity for us all."

Joe McGivern, managing director, SupportIT said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ActionPoint and the Viatel Technology Group in the next chapter of our journey and bolstering our service offering with digital transformation and software development expertise.”

“This is a very exciting day in the history of our company. From the beginning, SupportIT has been focused on helping businesses get more from their IT by providing simplified effective solutions, with a hard focus on superior customer experience,” he added.