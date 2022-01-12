Viatel acquires Limerick's ActionPoint as it eyes international growth

Irish IT firm the Viatel Group has acquired software developer ActionPoint in what is says is the first in a number of acquisitions in Ireland this year.
Viatel is headquartered in Dublin, employing over 160 people across Ireland with further locations in Dundalk, Cork and Limerick. The addition of Limerick-headquartered ActionPoint will see the company's headcount grow to 260.
Viatel provides connectivity, cloud and security services to national and international firms and bodies including Centric Health, CPL, Voxpro, Kingston International and the Departments of Agriculture and of Education.
ActionPoint provides software development and managed IT services to more than 500 customers in both the private and public sector including Munster Rugby, Chill Insurance, the National Lottery and the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed but post-acquisition, Viatel forecasts its revenues to reach €65m in 2022. It said follow-on acquisitions are already earmarked for 2022 as the Group consolidates further in Ireland and turns its focus to international markets.
"By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the full stack of digital services from data centre and connectivity to cloud, productivity and true Digital Transformation," David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint said.