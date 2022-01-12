Viatel acquires Limerick's ActionPoint as it eyes international growth

Revenues expected to reach €65m in 2022 following acquisition
Viatel acquires Limerick's ActionPoint as it eyes international growth

Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel and David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint.

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 10:00
Alan Healy

Irish IT firm the Viatel Group has acquired software developer ActionPoint in what is says is the first in a number of acquisitions in Ireland this year.

Viatel is headquartered in Dublin, employing over 160 people across Ireland with further locations in Dundalk, Cork and Limerick. The addition of Limerick-headquartered ActionPoint will see the company's headcount grow to 260.

Viatel provides connectivity, cloud and security services to national and international firms and bodies including Centric Health, CPL, Voxpro, Kingston International and the Departments of Agriculture and of Education.

ActionPoint provides software development and managed IT services to more than 500 customers in both the private and public sector including Munster Rugby, Chill Insurance, the National Lottery and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed but post-acquisition, Viatel forecasts its revenues to reach €65m in 2022. It said follow-on acquisitions are already earmarked for 2022 as the Group consolidates further in Ireland and turns its focus to international markets.

"By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the full stack of digital services from data centre and connectivity to cloud, productivity and true Digital Transformation," David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint said.

More in this section

Computer hacker or programmer commits cyber attack using laptop. Teen hacker claims ability to control 25 Teslas worldwide
Diageo Ireland boss Oliver Loomes to replace Carolan Lennon as Eir boss Diageo Ireland boss Oliver Loomes to replace Carolan Lennon as Eir boss
UK building services firm SIG sees boost in Irish revenues UK building services firm SIG sees boost in Irish revenues
Munster Business
<p>Hilary Quinn, Marketing Director, Diageo Ireland, alongside one of the first zero emission Guinness Quality vehicles, which will be on the road from this summer. Pictures: Andres Poveda</p>

Guinness announces plans for zero-emission transport fleet

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices