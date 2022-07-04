Statkraft commences construction of Offaly wind farm

Norwegian renewable energy company Statkraft has begun the construction of a 57.6MW wind farm located in County Offaly.

Statkraft is to invest €86m in the Moanvane wind farm project, which will consist of 12 turbines and provide significant levels of renewable energy to the grid.

The renewable energy firm will fund and manage the construction of the wind farm, as well as operating the wind farm upon its completion.

The project will also see the development of a 6km amenity trail which will provide additional opportunities for enhancing the biodiversity of the surroundings.

Kevin O’Donovan, managing director, Statkraft Ireland said: “In light of the current energy and climate crisis, projects like Moanvane Wind Farm have a huge amount to offer the country and the local community.

"Not only will it contribute to Ireland’s important transition to renewable energy, but it will also bring significant local benefits such as the 6km amenity trail. This was an idea that the local community came to us with, and we were happy to develop it as part of the project.”

Donal O’Sullivan, head of development, Statkraft Ireland said: “This project carries with it a significant community benefit fund in excess of €300,000 per year, which will support the sustainability of the local area, as well as providing direct return for local households.

From the outset of the development process, we engaged proactively with the local community and ensured their feedback was taken into consideration throughout," he added.

Moanvane wind farm received planning permission in 2018 and is planned to be in operation in 2024.

Last year, the renewable energy developer announced would manage and optimise over 68MW of stand-alone battery energy storage projects in Ireland.

In September 2020, Statkraft Ireland acquired five fully permitted solar projects in Cork, Tipperary, Laois and Meath with a combined capacity of 275MW.

The Norwegian company first expanded to Ireland in 2018 and has gone on to more than double its workforce and triple its development portfolio.