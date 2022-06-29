Rosslare Europort purchases 18-acre site for future expansion

Rosslare Europort has acquired an additional 18-acre site adjacent to the port in an investment that will support the future expansion and growth of the port.

The acquisition of the new site will significantly increase capacity for future operations and activity at the port including RoRo, ConRo freight operations, ORE and other bulk storage activity.

The site, which is located adjacent to the new proposed freight port entrance, is set to have a direct connection to both the port and the new port access road.

The new port access road is currently under construction by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Wexford County Council.

In a statement Rosslare Europort said that the expansion "will ensure that the country’s importers, exporters, manufacturers and logistics sectors will have access to the leading port in Ireland for services directly connected to their markets throughout Europe and globally".

The port also announced that the contract for its new port terminal management system was awarded to Brock Solutions. The implementation of the new system is part of its digitalisation roll-out plan.

When the digitalisation plan is completed, Rosslare Europort will be among the "smartest port’s operating in Europe" through its use of new technology and systems across its freight and passenger’s services.

The implementation programme began in June 2022 and the port currently expects that a full system roll-out will be completed over the next 36 months.

The new programme will improve efficiency at the port and includes the implementation of improved freight and passenger check-in through smart gate technology, as well as vehicle track and trace technology and real time cloud-based reporting.

Glenn Carr, general manager, Rosslare Europort stated: “The acquisition of an additional 18 acres of prime land and the contract award for our port terminal management system along with our masterplan ensures the future growth potential of Rosslare Europort as a key national port for the country can be delivered.

"These additional further significant investments clearly demonstrate our commitment and dedication to continuously investing in the future of the port and ensure the full potential of Rosslare Europort is delivered both for the southeast region and the country as a whole,” he added.

Earlier this month, Finnlines announced a new freight service from Rosslare Europort to Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The service, set to begin in July, provides a new link between Ireland and continental Europe. The introduction of the service brings the number of direct services between Rosslare and continental Europe to 34.