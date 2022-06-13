Killarney's Tricel acquires Dublin firm

Killarney engineering firm Tricel continues its ongoing expansion by acquiring a fourth company to expand its market reach.

Tricel Composites, part of the larger Tricel Group, has bought MID GlassFibre Supplies which will operate within its distribution division.

The deal follows Trciel's recent acquisition of BioKube in Denmark and two acquisitions in the French market that have significantly expanded the company's operations.

MID GlassFibre Supplies is located in Dublin and specialises in marine and roofing supplies. Tricel said its location and focus would strengthen its presence in the industry. The company was founded by Liam and Jacqueline Phelan and is well established and respected in the Irish market.

"We are delighted to have found the perfect partner in Tricel and to have the opportunity to further expand our operations within the Irish market," Liam Phelan said.

As Sean Ward, Managing Director of Tricel Composites NI said: "To accelerate our development in Ireland, we have chosen to partner with MID GlassFibre Supplies Ltd, a major player in distributing composite materials with whom we share a similar corporate culture. With this acquisition, the company significantly strengthens its technical capabilities and composite distribution business in Ireland."

Robbie Larkin, Head of Distribution, said: "This acquisition forms part of the distribution growth strategy to strengthen our position as industry leaders. We are delighted to welcome Liam and his team to the Tricel Group and look forward to growing this business over the coming years".

Tricel is a family-run business started in 1973 by Anne and Con Stack out of a small lane in Killarney.

The company initially produced products from glass-reinforced plastics for the community.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the company expanded its exports, followed by several successful acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities throughout the UK and Europe.

Still led by the Stack family it comprises of 12 companies in Europe, with six manufacturing operations.

It employs more than 600 people supplying a range of products including storage tanks, pumps, sewage treatment tanks, construction products and lubricants.